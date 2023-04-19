DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSV A/S stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $187.76. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $107.67 and a 52 week high of $202.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

