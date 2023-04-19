Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.90. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.