Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.90. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.