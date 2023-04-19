Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Drax Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGY opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.
Drax Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drax Group (DRXGY)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.