Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0885 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $12.31 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00326226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011611 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,001,406,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

