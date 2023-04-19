Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
Discover Financial Services Price Performance
DFS stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. 2,370,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
