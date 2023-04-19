Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. 2,370,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

