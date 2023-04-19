Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.55 and last traded at $124.55. 141,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 475,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,295,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 2,210.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

