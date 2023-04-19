Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $43.16

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $46.21. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 843,824 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 41.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.