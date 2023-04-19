DigiByte 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.01 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $160.81 million and $6.01 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,311.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00326226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00069795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00533975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00433767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,167,786,528 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.