DiamondRock Hospitality Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

DRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,738,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after acquiring an additional 147,096 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

