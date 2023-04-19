Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FANG. Citigroup cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.91.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.77. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.