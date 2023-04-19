Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

