Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $932,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

