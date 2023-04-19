Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $1.11 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 345,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,351,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

