Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.61. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.