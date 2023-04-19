Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 271.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $403.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.