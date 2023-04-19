Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,505,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66,746 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

