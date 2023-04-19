Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,523 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $3,903,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

