Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

