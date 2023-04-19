Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in PayPal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 229,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 573,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.19.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.