Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 9,481 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

