Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DVN stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.