Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Desert Mountain Energy stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.27. 23,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,771. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 1.09 and a one year high of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.81.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

