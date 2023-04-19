Dent (DENT) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Dent (DENT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $110.88 million and $5.55 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

