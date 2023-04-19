DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in March

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DNZOY remained flat at $27.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 23,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950. DENSO has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

