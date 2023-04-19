DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $2,606.74 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00319345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011615 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.