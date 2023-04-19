Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.24. 51,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 817,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.79, a PEG ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,892 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $12,527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,361,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,235 shares during the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.