DeepBrain Chain Trading Down 26.5% Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $761,338.33 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

