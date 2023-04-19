Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,996,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 6,445,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,542.4 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $12.73 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

