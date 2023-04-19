Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 0.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

