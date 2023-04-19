Daniels&Tansey LLP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VOO opened at $378.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.76 and a 200 day moving average of $361.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The stock has a market cap of $282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

