DallasNews (DALN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter.

DallasNews Stock Performance

DALN opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

DallasNews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

Featured Stories

