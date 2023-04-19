Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DSEEY remained flat at $4.63 during trading on Tuesday. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

