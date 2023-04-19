Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 123.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065,624. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

