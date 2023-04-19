Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 235 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.