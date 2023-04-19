Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 604.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,780. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.