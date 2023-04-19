Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 1.70% of Culp worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Culp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Culp by 188.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

