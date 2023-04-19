CUBE Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $30.08 million and $453.69 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUBE has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One CUBE token can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

