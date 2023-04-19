CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21. Approximately 193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

