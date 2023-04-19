CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of CSX worth $59,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

