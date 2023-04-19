CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $32,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
