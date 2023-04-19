CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. CSL has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $110.25.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

