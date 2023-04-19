CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CSL Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. CSL has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $110.25.
CSL Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSL (CSLLY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.