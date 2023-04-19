CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 15th

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -8.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CCLP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,995. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $167.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

