Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.58-7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.74.
Crown Castle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,880. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.60.
Institutional Trading of Crown Castle
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
