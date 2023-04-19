Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.58-7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.74.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,880. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.60.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

