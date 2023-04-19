Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.76. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.