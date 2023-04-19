Critical Survey: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) versus Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Membership Collective Group and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 2 2 2 0 2.00 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%.

Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Earthworks Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.40 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.41 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthworks Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Earthworks Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc. engages in the production and development of film, video and motion pictures. The company was founded in 1986 is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

