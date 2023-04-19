Critical Contrast: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paylocity and Cognyte Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $852.65 million 12.94 $90.78 million $1.71 115.65 Cognyte Software $312.06 million 0.90 -$114.13 million ($1.69) -2.42

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 9.58% 18.52% 2.70% Cognyte Software -36.57% -55.52% -26.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Paylocity and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.8% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Paylocity has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paylocity and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 2 8 0 2.80 Cognyte Software 0 2 0 0 2.00

Paylocity currently has a consensus price target of $272.36, indicating a potential upside of 37.72%. Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.65%. Given Paylocity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Summary

Paylocity beats Cognyte Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

