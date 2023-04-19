Critical Comparison: Pineapple Energy (PEGY) vs. The Competition

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pineapple Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 202 600 1214 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 291.61%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s competitors have a beta of 3.37, indicating that their average stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.89 Pineapple Energy Competitors $734.98 million $11.90 million -10.29

Pineapple Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pineapple Energy competitors beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

