Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. 174,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,386. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

