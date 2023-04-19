Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.88 and last traded at $107.88. 339,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 490,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

