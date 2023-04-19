Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.56

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 331990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Coty Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 335.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

